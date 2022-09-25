This PAGASA photo shows the location of Super Typhoon Karding at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

MANILA — Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) has slightly weakened ahead of its possible second landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar or Dingalan in the Quezon-Aurora area, state weather forecaster PAGASA said.

Karding made its first landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon Sunday afternoon.

However, PAGASA said the super typhoon is still packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center.

Before its 8 p.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Karding had winds at 195 kph.

"Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass," it also said.

Karding maintained its speed, moving westward at 20 kph. It was last sighted over the coastal waters of General Nakar, Quezon, PAGASA said.

Many Luzon areas are still under wind signals.

SIGNAL NO. 5

• Polillo Islands

• the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta)

• the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

• the extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)

• the eastern portion of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis)

• the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

• the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez)

These areas are expected to bear the brunt of the super typhoon, with powerful winds of up to 185 kph affecting these localities within the next 12 hours.

SIGNAL NO. 4

• Calaguas Islands

• the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

• the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)

• Tarlac

• the rest of Pampanga

• the rest of Bulacan

• Zambales

• the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

• the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

• the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)

• the northern and central portions of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

• the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

SIGNAL NO. 3

• the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

• the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

• the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bataan

• the rest of Pangasinan

• the rest of Metro Manila

• the rest of Rizal

• the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

• the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

• the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

SIGNAL NO. 2

• the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

• Quirino

• the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union

• the rest of Aurora

• the rest of Cavite, Batangas

• the rest of Laguna

• the central portion of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

• the rest of Camarines Norte

• the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

• Catanduanes

SIGNAL NO. 1

• the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

• the rest of Isabela

• the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

• the rest of Quezon

• the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

• Marinduque

• the rest of Camarines Sur

• Albay

• Sorsogon

• Burias Island

• Ticao Island

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Sunday night through Monday early morning, PAGASA warned of heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, may occur over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Pangasinan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the central portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Norte.

PAGASA added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of CALABARZON and Bicol Region.

Moreover, the weather forecaster said by Monday early morning through early afternoon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains might hammer Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains might ravage Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA said, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Calabarzon.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

"Due to the Southwest Monsoon, occasional to monsoon rains over Palawan, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula," it added.

PAGASA also warned that there is a "high to very high risk" of storm surge more than 3 meters in height in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Quezon, including Polillo Islands and Aurora.

"In addition, a moderate to high risk of storm surge is also possible over Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bulacan, the northern portion of Metro Manila, the southern portion of La Union, and the rest of Quezon. The combined effects of storm surge and high waves breaking along the coast may cause life-threatening and damaging inundation or flooding," it said.

Here is PAGASA's forecast position for the super typhoon:

• Sep 26, 2022, 5 AM - Over the coastal waters of Masinloc, Zambales

•Sep 26, 2022, 5 PM - 360 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

•Sep 27, 2022, 5 AM - 635 km West of Iba, Zambales (Outside the PAR)

•Sep 27, 2022, 5 PM - 910 km West of Central Luzon (Outside the PAR)

PAGASA photo

