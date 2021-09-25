Quezon City District 4 residents queue for voter's registration at a Commission on Elections booth at Robinsons Magnolia on September 23, 2021. Calls for an extension of voter's registration beyond September 30 were raised as some COMELEC offices were previously closed due to various COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Health experts are expected to release new guidelines on the use of face shields over the weekend, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said on Saturday.

This followed President Rodrigo Duterte's recent announcement that face shields are no longer required to be worn at all times when in public, and just when in crowded, closed and close-contact areas.

“We have to rely on the advice of medical experts. Kung hindi ako nagkakamali, pipirmahan na, ilalabas na mamaya o tomorrow 'yung recommendation ng mga doktor at experts dito about the face shields,” said Abalos.

(If I’m not mistaken, it’s already for signature and the recommendation of doctors and experts about the face shields will be released either today or tomorrow.)

The Department of Health is drafting revisions to the memorandum on the guidelines on face shield use, with a shift in focus to the requirement for high-risk areas under the 3Cs (closed, crowded or close-contact).

“Kung ako ay lalabas kasama ang mga anak ko lalo na 'yung maliliit na walang bakuna, I’d rather that they have extra protection. It is already a matter of choice,” Abalos said.

(If I'm going out with my children, especially the younger ones who have yet to be vaccinated, I'd rather they have extra protection. It is already a matter of choice.)

He said the guidelines will help Metro Manila local chief executives and barangays on how to go about enforcing new face shield rules.

“For the meantime, we will be lenient with this,” he said.

Government officials still advise the public to bring their face shields at all times as they may still need these while entering certain premises.

