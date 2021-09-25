MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo remains hopeful that a unified opposition for the 2022 national elections can still happen, adding that her discernment over her candidacy will rely on how talks progress in the coming weeks.

At a COVID-19 vaccination event in Pampanga, Robredo said she will still try to "look for avenues" that would allow all opposition personalities to unify, with the goal of preventing a Duterte-backed candidate or a Marcos winning the polls.

"We’ll still try to continue looking for avenues na magkaroon ng formula na magsama-sama lahat. May time pa naman, eh. Kasi iyong akin namang desisyon nakasalalay doon, eh. Iyong aking desisyon, nakasalalay sa pag-come together. Parati ko itong sinasabi na handa naman akong hindi tumakbo o handa rin akong tumakbo, basta ang kapalit nito magkakaisa," Robredo said.

(We'll still try to continue looking for avenues on building a formula that would unify everyone. There's still time. My decision will rely on coming together. I've always said I am ready to not run, I am ready to run, as long as we're unified.)

But if all else fails, she added: "Saka ko pag-iisipan kung iyong pagtakbo ko ba makakatulong o iyong pagtakbo ko ba lalong napadali na iyong admin ulit o iyong si Marcos ulit. So sa akin, nandoon iyong discernment. Sa akin naman klaro sa akin na handa akong kumandidato, handa rin akong hindi kumandidato, basta iyong kapalit sana noon magkaisa kami."

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao have both announced that they will run for president next year, with both catching the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte. Pacquiao earlier said he was open to talk with the opposition.

Robredo said she has reached out to other presidential hopefuls besides Pacquiao and Moreno.

"Hindi lang si Senator Manny, hindi lang si Mayor Isko pero iyong lahat na may balak o napapabalitang kakandidato either for president or vice president. Sineek out ko lahat na kinukumbinse na kung puwede bang mag-come together kami para magkaroon nga ng unity ticket," she said.

That there are indications that it will happen but sometimes the talks take "one step forward, two steps back," she added.

"Mayroon nang mga indications na mangyayari pero ganiyan naman iyong negotiations, eh. Sabi ko nga kahapon, parang cha-cha siya na one step forward, two steps backward," Robredo said.

The opposition leader on Friday bared that the failure to unify the opposition — despite parties claiming that they want a change in the administration — was "heartbreaking."

And with October fast approaching, Robredo said there is still hope as long as no one has filed a candidacy yet.

"Sa akin kasi, habang hindi pa nag-e-eleksyon, habang hindi pa nagfa-filing, para sa akin laging may pag-asa," Robredo said.

(For me as long as the elections aren't underway, while people have not filed their candidacy, there is always hope.)

-- With a report from Gracie Rutao

