People wearing face masks and faceshields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on September 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday listed 16,907 additional COVID-19 cases, with no new deaths for the second straight day, amid issues hounding the health department's data collating system.

The country's total COVID-19 infections stood at 2,470,235.

The positivity rate was at 23.6 percent, based on the samples of 74,606 individuals on Thursday.

The death toll stood at 37,405 amid issues in the COVIDKaya.

"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system. When the issue is resolved, the succeeding increase in deaths in the following reports will be due to the previous days' backlogs," the note from DOH read.

The agency did not report any new fatalities on Friday due to the same problem.

The media were waiting for the DOH to clear discrepancies in its daily counts on active cases and recoveries. ABS-CBN News will update this article once it is settled.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.