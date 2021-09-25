People avail kalesa tours inside Intramuros in Manila on September 18, 2021 the first weekend after the new COVID-19 alert level system was imposed. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The government on Saturday said it aims to vaccinate all tourism workers in the country by the end of the year in a bid to safely reopen the economy.

According to the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, more than 5 million individuals are members or employed in the tourism sector nationwide.

All workers in major tourist destinations, such as in Cebu, should already be immunized from the virus, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

“When the pandemic struck, the nation’s tourism sector took a major hit. We believe that in order for the industry to get back on its feet and safely open our economy, we need to vaccinate as many members of our workforce as possible,” Galvez said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the task force "committed to allocate" 20,000 doses weekly for tourism workers.

According to Puyat, eligible employees for vaccination include hotel and resort employees, workers at restaurants, airports, and "members of the informal economy who are doing business in tourist destinations."

“These will cover everybody that tourists come in contact with,” Puyat said.

This week, Puyat said her agency has made progress in vaccinating members of the tourism sector, with 99 percent of hotel staff in Metro Manila already vaccinated.

If other tourism operators are included in the NCR, the vaccination rate was at 95 percent, she added.

In Boracay, meanwhile, 73 percent of tourism workers are already vaccinated, Puyat said. The DOT has also already started vaccinating tourism workers in other destinations like Bohol, Baguio and Palawan.

Galvez added that vaccinating all tourism workers would be possible with a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines, pointing out that nearly 14.8 million jabs arrived in the Philippines this month alone.

The Department of Tourism said the 61.2-percent drop in tourism contribution to the Philippines' gross domestic product shows that the pandemic has held back the industry that contributed P2.51 trillion to the economy in 2019.

To date, more than 19.6 million individuals are fully vaccinated from the respiratory disease, while at least 23.4 million are partially inoculated.

The Philippines is battling a surge of virus infections amid the community transmission of the more virulent Delta variant, even as daily cases counted fewer than 20,000 in the past 6 days.

WATCH