MANILA— Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is looking at tentatively announcing its presidential candidate for the 2022 elections by the end of the month, one of its convenors said Saturday.

“We are targeting end of the month or before itong mag-filing ng October. However, ito po ay tentative,” said 1Sambayan convenor, Atty. Howard Calleja.

The group is conducting an internal survey among its members until Saturday, Sept. 25, on issues they deem important for the next administration to focus on, and who they want to lead as president, their pick for vice president, and the roster of senatorial bets.



“Sana po magawa namin ibang datos na kailangan pa na pagsasama-samahin at sana po bago matapos ang buwan makapag anunsiyo o makapag desisyon po ang 1Sambayan. Hopefully po, tentative po within the end of the month,” he said.

Calleja said they would have to collect data from the internal survey before the general assembly is called to a meeting.

He said their group has grown to 200 members with about 3 million in membership. 1Sambayan is comprised of 123 organizations and coalitions, 47 local chapters, 22 foreign chapters and 12 youth chapters and organizations.

He said the general assembly will have to meet and vote.

“Kailangan lahat kami pumayag sa isang kandidato. Consensus po 'yan. Kung ‘di magkakaroon ng consensus ang general assembly mapipilitang ibigay ang desisyon sa 24 member convenors” he said.

1Sambayan has said it continues to talk to possible candidates, even those who have declared their intention to run for higher office in the 2022 polls.

But Calleja believes that unity talks became even stronger now as some possible presidential bets they previously named have formally announced their bids.

“I think the next step is to how to galvanize, how to put them all together and see where the intention to run for the presidency or the post that they are seeking is more for the intention of service rather than ambition. Sana po ang hangad nila sa posisyon para sa tunay na serbisyo sa bayan at hindi sa ambisyon (Let's hope they want the position for true service, not ambition),” Calleja said.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Calleja said unity talks among Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Sen. Manny Pacquiao continue. Moreno and Pacquiao have since formally launched their 2022 presidential bids.

Calleja said that one of the things that they would like to see is how do candidates sacrifice ambition in terms of unity.

“I think what we all have to do now is really strive for a unified democratic forces, a unified group of candidates that would go against the Duterte administration. Hindi lang po (not just) unity in 2022. Kailangan po ng Filipino people (the Filipino people need) unity beyond 2022,” he said.