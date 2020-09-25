Villanueva flags viral private school module with 'dirty names' in DepEd budget hearing

Teachers and school employees help to prepare Elementary school modules for blended learning for the coming school opening at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School in Manila on July 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Sen. Joel Villanueva on Friday expressed concern over a viral social media post showing a private school self-learning module that used people's names known to be Filipino puns alluding to lewd acts.

"There are a lot of social media posts going around with regard to modules... How does DepEd ensure quality of modules?" Villanueva asked education officials during a Senate budget hearing.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said the module was not produced by the agency, as private schools are allowed to "produce their own materials." Still, she vowed action.

"It's not DepEd... Nonetheless, they are still dirty words. It is not appropriate at all," she said.

"We will take action on that," she said.

DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said the agency has created a team "that makes sure that content is fine."

"We are also employing third party editors very soon... as a way to ensure that the materials we will certify are indeed quality assured," he said.

The DepEd earlier drew flak after it aired education television shows with grammatical errors.