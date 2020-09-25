Suhestiyong 'no-el' sa 2022 tinutulan, pinutakte sa social media

MAYNILA — Kinuyog sa social media at pinutakte ng batikos mula sa iba't ibang eksperto at advocates ang hirit ni Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo na pag-aralan ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang pagpapaliban sa halalan 2022 kung bigo pa rin ang pamahalaan na masawata ang pandemya.

Tingin ng Makabayan bloc, magkaka-constitutional crisis kung ipipilit ang pagpapaliban ng halalan dahil sa pandemic.

"Nangangamba tayo na magkakaroon talaga ng constitutional crisis kasi kung hindi susundin 'yung ating Constitution ay marami tayong mamamayan na mangangamba," ani ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro.

"Hindi puwede na ang Comelec o ang Kongreso, kahit ang Malacañang ang mag-decide [dito] without tampering with the mandate of our Constitution," sabi naman ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate.

Babala ni dating Comelec commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal, mapanganib ang pagpapaliban ng halalan.

"Once you start postponing elections, that creates danger already... Dahil puwedeng paurungin nang paurungin," ani Larrazabal.

Mapa-election lawyers o watchdogs, senador o kongresista, lahat naninindigang walang legal na paraan para ipagpaliban ang halalan, may COVID-19 man o wala.

"Canceling or postponing the election to pave the way for the extension of the terms of office of the President, Vice-President, 12 senators, district representatives as well as elected local government officials beyond June 30, 2022 is a clear violation of the Constitution," ani Sen. Ping Lacson.

Para sa Malacañang, hindi dapat idahilan ang pandemic para ipagpaliban ang halalan dahil hindi ito katanggap-tanggap sa publiko.

"We must not use the existing global health crisis as a ground to cancel and reschedule the elections as this would not sit well with the public," ani Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.



Tinawag naman ng election watchdog na Kontra Daya na makasarili ang panukala ni Arroyo.

"It is convenient for the likes of Arroyo to float ideas that would best serve their interests. The powers that be apparently want perpetuation of power to be the new normal, along with creeping authoritarianism and outright circumvention of the law, including the 1987 Constitution," sabi ng grupo.



Depensa naman ni Arroyo, wala siyang balak maghain ng panukala para ipagpaliban ang halalan.

"Ang sinasabi ko lang, pagdating ng panahon in 2022 we don't know what's going to happen to us, the pandemic will be either better or it will be worse by that time. How worse will it be? We don't know. Hopefully not that bad."

Payo naman ni election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, pag-aralan ng Comelec ang halalan sa Amerika ngayong Nobyembre.

Hindi rin aniya basta-basta ang pamantayan para magpaliban ng eleksiyon.

"Maliwanag na ang halalan ay mapo-postpone lamang kung may mabibigat na kadahilanan, halimbawa mayroong violence, mararahas na mga aksiyon, terrorism, destruction of all records, force majeure o any circumstances," ani Macalintal.