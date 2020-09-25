Polling precincts dapat dagdagan para masunod mga health protocol: Monsod

MAYNILA - Doblehin ang bilang ng polling precincts sa darating na eleksyon para masunod ang health protocols laban sa coronavirus, yan ang suhestiyon ni dating poll chief Christian Monsod sa Commission on Elections.

"The Comelec can conduct elections in more precincts. There are enough teachers. There are provisions in the law who can be substitute teachers if there are not enough in the area and then you have the citizens arm,” sabi ni Monsod.

Para kay Monsod, dapat aniyang pag-aralan muna kung talagang kailangan pa ito dahil maaari namang dagdagan na lamang ang bilang ng precincts bilang solusyon.

“Damihan nila yung presinto, double the number of precincts or add 50 percent more precincts. They can do that,” giit ni Monsod.

Nauna nang sinabi ng COMELEC na naghahanda itong gawing 2 araw o higit pa ang botohan sa halalan sa Mayo 9 sakaling magtutuloy-tuloy pa rin ang COVID-19 pandemic hanggang 2022.

“Yung sinasabi nilang 2-days, 3-days baka masyadong masikip, walang distancing, eh ‘di increase the number of precincts. There are solutions,” sabi ni Monsod.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga, binanggit ni Monsod na dati nang nagawa ito ng Comelec.

“They have increased the number of precincts so that the number of registered voters can be reduced at mare-respect yung distancing,” saad niya.

Samantala, naniniwala naman si Monsod na hindi mag-aappoint si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng mga bagong opisyal ng Comelec na posibleng magsulong sa pagpapaliban ng halalan.



“Let’s not jump to conclusions naman that the president will automatically appoint people who will do his bidding. Siguro naman maraming qualified people na hindi tuta,” sabi ni Monsod.

Dadaan rin naman aniya ang mga ito sa proseso sa Commission on Appointments at sakaling maaprubahan, kanilang konsensiya at integridad na umano ang magdidikta kung ano ang tamang gawin.

“If they don’t do it, they are answerable to the people. And the people will go to the Supreme Court for abuse of power because there is no power under the law or the constitution for them to extend the term of a president,” dagdag niya.

Magugunitang hinikayat ni Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo ang Comelec na ikonsidera ang pagpapaliban sa 2022 national polls dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Pero para kay Monsod, hindi ito sapat na basehan para gawin ito.

“Dapat ituloy because there is no grounds to postpone it. The pandemic certainly is not a ground to postpone it,” sabi niya.

