PH logs 2,630 add’tl COVID-19 cases, total at 299,361

Churchgoers attend the first mass at the Manila Cathedral as it reopens to the public after 6 months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, September 16, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— There are now 299,361 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines after the Department of Health recorded 2,630 additional cases on Friday.

This is the 4th straight day that the daily tally is below 3,000.

Topping the list of areas with additional cases is the National Capital Region with 1,091 cases. Of the newly-announced cases, majority or 88% are from the last 2 weeks.

The DOH also recorded 494 additional recovered patients or a total of 232,399 recoveries.

Of the 69 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 43 occurred in September. Total fatalities are now at 5,196.

This brings the total number of active cases or current infections to 61,766.

Only 3 laboratories failed to submit their data on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday that the delay in laboratory submissions no longer affect the daily tally since most are already complying with their requirements.

It is unclear yet why the daily tally of additional cases are lower than previous weeks that usually range around 3,000 to 4,000 a day. But for Tuesday’s 1,633 cases, the DOH said it might be due to the low number of tests conducted over the weekend, especially since more than a third of laboratories do not operate on Sundays. It also cited the delayed processing or reporting of laboratories.

The DOH said earlier this week that they are still studying if the current number of cases is an accurate reflection of the actual COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UP OCTA Research Group earlier estimated that the Philippines would have 310,000 to 330,000 total COVID-19 cases by the end of September.