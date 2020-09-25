'No mercy': DFA chief rejects pardon for Pinoy drug dealers convicted in Middle East



MANILA— Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said Friday he would not allow the pardon of convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East.

Locsin said he ordered ambassadors in the region to "exclude" Filipino drug dealers in prisoner exchanges.

"I won’t allow the pardon of convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East," he said on Twitter.

"You destroy my people, I will kill let the law abroad destroy you," he added.

The dealers "unlike in Indonesia... were not fooled," he said.

In October 2010, an Indonesian court sentenced Filipina Mary Jane Veloso to death by firing squad. She was supposed to be executed on April 29, 2015 but a last-minute reprieve spared her life, following the surrender of her recruiters, who allegedly tricked her into carrying 2.5 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

Locsin "smells" a connection between the Philippine and Middle East drug trades, he said.

"Sorry. No mercy," added the official.

