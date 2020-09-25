Iloilo City returns to MECQ as coronavirus cases surge

MANILA — Iloilo City returned Friday to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) after coronavirus infections there saw a three-fold increase, its mayor said.

Local authorities sought a return to the second strictest of 4 lockdown levels after active coronavirus cases spiked to about 500, up from around 150 cases 2 weeks ago, said Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

At least 14 barangays are under total lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks, he added.

The city's quarantine facilities can accommodate around 1,000 patients, said the mayor.

"If cases continue, it will be very difficult not only for our quarantine and isolation facilities, but also for the hospitals. Iloilo City also caters to patients coming from the whole of the province," Treñas told TeleRadyo.

Iloilo City will be under MECQ until Oct. 9, Malacañang said Thursday.

Under this lockdown, business establishments will be requires to operate at 50 percent of their capacity, said Treñas.

The mayor said his office did not issue new quarantine passes and instead urged residents to go out only for “essential” tasks.

Local officials also requested the national government to suspend the entry of returning residents to the city for a week, he said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 25, 2020