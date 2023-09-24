Habagat to bring rains over parts of Philippines on Sunday

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Parts of the Philippines could experience occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat on Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could arrive in Luzon and Visayas, including Metro Manila, where heavy rains on Saturday led to flooding and traffic jams, PAGASA said in its 24-hour forecast issued 4 a.m.

The weather is caused by the southwest monsoon and the trough or extension of the low pressure area off Luzon, which is now out of the Philippine area of responsibility and has a low chance of becoming a storm.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will generally experience fair weather, PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

However, the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms could cause partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over the southern island.

Villamil said the public should stay alert for sudden flooding and landslides, especially during continuous downpours.

