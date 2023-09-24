DepEd to pilot test ‘Matatag Curriculum’ starting Sept. 25

Students of Manuel A. Roxas High School in Quezon City line up to enter their school on February 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to start the pilot implementation of the revised K to 10 curriculum, dubbed by the department as the "Matatag Curriculum," in selected schools on Monday.

In a statement, DepEd said its Curriculum and Teaching Strand has completed the training for teachers who will handle the classes for the new curriculum. School personnel and other people who will be part of the implementation, monitoring and assessment have also been oriented.

"Lesson exemplars and learning activity sheets will be utilized including all readily available learning resources mapped and aligned with the competencies of the revised curriculum," it added.

DepEd earlier said 35 schools will be joining the pilot implementation of the new curriculum.

The agency picked five schools in seven regions to execute the changes in the curriculum for Kinder and Grades 1, 4 and 7.

For the school year 2024-2025, changes in the curriculum will be implemented in Kinder, Grades 1, 4 and 7. For the following year, Grades 2, 5 and 8 will be added.

Grades 3, 6, and 9 will eventually implement the curriculum changes in 2026. In 2027, Grade 10 will join in the execution of the Matatag Curriculum.

