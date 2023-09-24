This handout photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard on September 24, 2023 shows a barrier that it said the Chinese Coast Guard put up at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) to keep Filipino fishers out of the traditional fishing ground.

MANILA — The China Coast Guard has installed a barrier in part of Bajo de Masinloc, also called Scarborough Shoal, that is preventing Filipino fishers from entering the traditional fishing ground in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard announced the development on Sunday, saying coast guard and fisheries personnel on the BRP Datu Bankaw discovered the 300-meter-long barrier while on patrol last Friday.

It said that it and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources "strongly condemn" the installation of the barrier, which is depriving Filipino fishers of their livelihood.

Philippine Coast Guard shared a video showing an installed floating barrier in the southeastern area of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal.



According to the 2016 decision on the Philippines' arbitration case against China's nine-dash line in the South China Sea, China had failed to respect traditional fishing rights in Bajo de Masinloc by barring access to it.

The Coast Guard said BRP Datu Bankaw distributed grocery items and fuel subsidies to around 50 Filipino fishing boats in the area.

This, however, was met by Chinese Coast Guard vessel CCG-2105 with "a series of 15 radio challenges in an attempt to drive away the BFAR vessel."

The Chinese Coast Guard told the Philippine vessel that it was in violation of international and Chinese law by being at Bajo de Masinloc, which is off the coast of Zambales.

"It was observed that upon realizing the presence of media personnel aboard the BFAR vessel, the CCG-3105 maintained a safe distance and moved away," the Coast Guard also said.

Bajo de Masinloc, site of a 2012 standoff between the Philippines and China that led to the 2013 arbitration case, is often used as an illustration of ties between the two countries.

The previous administration often said that warmer relations with Beijing resulted in China allowing Filipino fishing boats near the shoal.

Government agencies, particularly the PCG, have been more vocal about Chinese presence in the West Philippine Sea during the Marcos presidency.