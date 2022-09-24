MANILA – The local government of Mati City, Davao Oriental is still requiring the use of face masks in open spaces, but only for crowds of 5 persons or more.

This is in accordance with an executive order issued Thursday by the local government.

The order read that while Mati City supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive making the use of face masks voluntary in open spaces, this can only be applicable to crowds of 3 persons or less.

"Non-crowd will mean a group of 3 persons or less. A group of 5 persons and above will mean a crowd and is therefore required to wear face mask properly even in open outdoor areas," the executive order read.

Face masks are also required to be worn properly in activities or events in open outdoor areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained, it also read.

Masks are also required in Mati's indoor private and public establishments, including public transportation by land, air, or sea.

The local government noted that there is a need for them to regulate the use of face masks in public places due to a spike of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"Based on the recent number of active COVID-19 cases in the city of Mati, there is a clear and significant spike indicative of a 4thwave, and 5 deaths for the month of August 2022," the Mati LGU said. — Report by Hernel Tocmo

