Children help drivers at a jeepney terminal in Quiapo, Manila call on passengers to ride on July 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Public utility vehicles (PUVs) set to reach their age limit this year will be allowed to ply the streets for two more years, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Saturday.

In a resolution signed Friday, the board granted PUVs such as buses, UV Express services, tourist cars, and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) an additional two years to their age limit to allow operators to process the confirmation of the units.

Only trucks-for-hire are not covered by the extension, according to board resolution no. 164.

In a separate resolution, the LTFRB waived penalties for certain PUV transactions with the office for this year and extended the payment of supervision fees until December 31, 2022.

Resolution no. 163 will set aside dues for the following transactions if they are done by the last day of the year: application for extension of validity of expired certificates of public convenience, non-confirmation of units, late payment of supervision fee, non-filing of income tax returns, and non-registration of units from private to for-hire.

The transactions cover periods from 2019 to 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted public transportation.