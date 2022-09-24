MANILA — Public utility vehicles (PUVs) set to reach their age limit this year will be allowed to ply the streets for two more years, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Saturday.
In a resolution signed Friday, the board granted PUVs such as buses, UV Express services, tourist cars, and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) an additional two years to their age limit to allow operators to process the confirmation of the units.
Only trucks-for-hire are not covered by the extension, according to board resolution no. 164.
In a separate resolution, the LTFRB waived penalties for certain PUV transactions with the office for this year and extended the payment of supervision fees until December 31, 2022.
Resolution no. 163 will set aside dues for the following transactions if they are done by the last day of the year: application for extension of validity of expired certificates of public convenience, non-confirmation of units, late payment of supervision fee, non-filing of income tax returns, and non-registration of units from private to for-hire.
The transactions cover periods from 2019 to 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted public transportation.
LTFRB chairperson Atty. Cheloy Garfil said these measures would provide more transport options to commuters and avoid a public transport “shortage” especially for the full implementation of face-to-face classes by November.
"Siyempre 2 years silang ‘di nakapagbiyahe, hindi sila kumita ng pera, so we’re just giving them a chance na 2 years pa na pwedeng magamit nila ang mga sasakyan nila,” she said in an online press briefing.
"Since gusto natin makabalik sila at para hindi naman tayo magkaroon ng shortage sa ating public transpo sa ating mga kalsada pagdating ng November kung saan full face-to-face classes na ang mangyari, ito ang isa sa mga way namin na naisip upang matulungan sila na makabalik sa kanilang trabaho.”
Garfil added the board made the ruling in response to requests by operators and drivers who have also had difficulty complying with the LTFRB’s registration requirements for vehicles.
The guidelines will take effect on Monday following their publication on Sunday.
The LTFRB said the expected supervision fees amount up to P25 million for around 100,000 PUVs.
According to the board, buses have a 15 year maximum age limit; UV Express vehicles, 13 years; tourist cars, 10 years; and TNVS vehicles, 7 years.
Jeepneys have been allowed to operate with extensions of validity in line with the jeepney modernization program.
The LTFRB in August allowed school transport services to resume operation and apply for extensions of validity before the reopening of classes.
Meanwhile, the board is set to decide Monday on 3 other concerns raised by transport groups, Garfil said.
These are requests for extending the consolidation of PUV units, allowing standing passengers, and expanding the definition of new PUV models to be registered.
The board also called on PUV operators and drivers to apply to get their fare matrix as soon as they can for the implementation of the upcoming hike in jeepney and bus fares and flagdown rates, which the LTFRB approved last week.
Garfil said only a few operators have already applied for the fare matrix, which is posted inside vehicles to signify the fare change.
Expecting most others to apply during the last 2 days before the effectivity of the fare hike in the first week of October, Garfil urged them to file their applications quickly.
RELATED VIDEO
public transport, transport, LTFRB, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, public utility vehicles, PUV, bus, UV Express, fare hike, jeep, TNVS,