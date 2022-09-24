Fil-Am football coach shot after trying to break up school fight

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fil-Am Joseph Pastrana, better known as Coach Joe, was shot recently after he tried to stop a fight between students and non-students as the school day was ending.

Pastrana was shot in the upper hip by a suspect in a black four-door Audi and according to Vallejo High School officials, the shooter is not a student.

Vallejo High School head football coach Mike Wilson III said Pastrana is in stable condition.

ABS-CBN News spoke with Pastrana's sister, Jocilee, about how her family and the community are reacting to the incident.

"This news just hit everyone hard because everyone said the same thing. They said 'not Joe, not Joe. He's one of the good ones. He's someone that does so much for people.' I've seen my brother give up so much," she said.

Pastrana has been coaching for several years.

He currently runs a non-profit youth sports program called the Vallejo Generals.

"There’s been many times, on many occasions where if they don't take enough money to take the kids to a tournament, he'll pull from his own funds. He'll figure out how to have a kid can go or just be able to register. He'll do what he can because he always says if I don't take them, they'll just end up on the streets," his sister shared.

A GoFundMe has been set up by his sister to help pay for Pastrana's medical and legal fees.

She said her brother's pregnant wife, who is also the school's baseball coach, along with their two-year-old son, was at the school at the time of the shooting.

"There needs to be more protection. People need to feel safe. So many people don't feel safe. Teachers were reposting his gofundme, saying it could have been any one of us but it was your brother. It’s just wrong. A parent shouldn’t worry about dropping their kid off at school, worrying about if something is going to happen to them. Staff members should be able to go to work and feel safe."

As her brother heals, she also sends this message to the community.

"Guns are not the answer. Violence is not the answer. It's never going to be the answer. It's never going to end up well. Someone is always going to get hurt. And just because it hasn't impacted you yet it doesn't mean it won't in the future. We have to save the community and that takes everyone's effort."

The Vallejo Police Department said they are still looking for the suspects.