CEBU — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas on Saturday reported a low turnout of beneficiaries on the last payout day of its student cash aid.

DSWD Central Visayas regional director Shalaine Lucero told ABS-CBN News that out of an expected 5,000 beneficiaries, only 700 showed up to receive their cash aid on Saturday.

Lucero cited students being in school and applicant reentries as possible reasons for the low turnout.

"It could be that they registered twice but have already been served, so we removed them from the list. Parents might also be doing chores today," she said.

The department had prepared about P15 million for distribution on Saturday.

Despite the low turnout, Lucero said they did not see any other problems on the final payout day.

“We will wait until the last client is served,” added Lucero.

DSWD Central Visayas has paid out more than P26.7 million to 9,894 beneficiaries classified as individuals in crisis.

About 100,000 beneficiaries are also expected to flock payout centers across the country on the last day of distribution of DSWD's cash aid. — Report from Annie Perez

