Voters cast their ballots at the Kamuning Elementary School, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday said it is already reviewing the notices of award it already gave to suppliers and contractors amid the possible postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections slated this year.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they were worried that the materials and paraphernalia they procured for the upcoming elections would be considered "illegal."

"Pinag-aaralan po namin... kung ano ang implikasyon sa mga nabigyan namin ng Notices of Award... una, 'yan ba ay rerequirin ba namin na mag-deliver, 'yung mga kagamitan?" Garcia said, based on Comelec's statement.

"Baka maya-maya.…. kung halimbawa hindi naman ipapatuloy 'yung pagde-deliver, 'yung meron nang Notice of Award, eh baka naman mademanda ang Comelec.

"Baka po kasi maya-maya kasi bigla na lang ibalewala 'yung mga pagbili namin eh sasabihin iligal 'yung pagbili namin, medyo 'yun po ay kinakailangang pag-aralang mabuti," he added.

Meanwhile, Garcia said the postponement for the printing of ballots for a week was a "window to amend" the commission's memorandum of agreement with the National Printing Office (NPO).

The printing office supposedly offered their warehousing services instead of Comelec's.

"The reason po why nag-move lang kami ng isang linggo ay dahil po noong kausap namin ang National Printing Office, inoffer po nila na kesa dadalhin pa namin sa ibang lugar, sa ibang warehouse po yung mismong mga balota kapag naimprenta," he said.

"Sila na lang po ang magwe-warehouse. So, kinakailangan pong i-ammend 'yung MOA sa kanila at isama yung warehousing services na inooffer ng NPO," he added.

The statement of Garcia came after the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading this week a bill postponing the barangay and SK elections.

Despite this, the polls chief said they are still prepared to hold the elections on December 5.

The Comelec earlier said they would need 45 days to print some 91.2 million ballots in time for this.