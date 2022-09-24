Government employees hand out cups of drinking water as people fall in line at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on Aug. 20, 2022. Some started lining up Friday night after the agency earlier announced that indigent students throughout the country may get between P1,000 to P4,000 in educational assistance as part of DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it was expecting to accommodate thousands of recipients of its student cash aid, as it held its final payouts on Saturday.

In Metro Manila, more than 7,000 beneficiaries were expected to flock to the DSWD's four payout centers in Manila, Quezon City, and Las Piñas City.

Even with the huge number of expected beneficiaries, the department said the payouts were "running smoothly," especially at the Quezon City Hall.

No walk-in applicants were allowed at the QC payout sites, and only beneficiaries who received confirmatory text messages were allowed in.

Tents were also provided for the recipients, who still continued to form long queues near the payout sites.

DSWD personnel told ABS-CBN News that, as of writing, no untoward incidents were recorded.

Meanwhile, the DSWD said it aimed to distribute its student cash aid to 116,583 students-in-crisis in 232 payout sites across five regions in the country on Saturday.

The department earlier said it had allocated P1.5 billion for its educational aid program, with a target of 400,000 beneficiaries.

The program will still continue after the last payout day on Saturday, although further details have yet to be announced.

— Report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

