Visayas grads top September 2021 physician board exam

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 1,084 out of 1,546 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete and Finals with Prelims) given this month.

Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto of West Visayas State University-La Paz and Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus of Cebu Institute of Medicine both topped the exams with a rating of 87.83 percent.

Dickson Araza Laude of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation came in second with 87.67 percent, followed by Niño Pimentel Emocling with 87.58 percent.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING(%) 1 MARIA INEZ SELLADO BENEDICTO WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ 87.83 JUDE PHILIP POZON CEBRECUS CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE 87.83 2 DICKSON ARAZA LAUDE REMEDIOS T. ROMUALDEZ MEDICAL FOUNDATION 87.67 3 NIÑO PIMENTEL EMOCLING SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 87.58 4 JUSTINE MAE MANAOIS GERVERO SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 87.08 5 CARL JAY ENAD JAINAR UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 87.00 6 PATRICIA ANN SAYSON FRANCO SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 86.92 7 KIRK LOUIE UMALI AMANDORON CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE 86.83 8 JAN CAMILLE LORENZANA OZAETA DE LA SALLE MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES INST. 86.33 LEE-ANNE VELASCO SANGLAY SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 86.33 9 RAENALD PASCUAL JULIAN SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 86.25 10 BRYLLE DOMERSON MENDOZA TURALBA SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 86.17

Results of six examinees were withheld, the PRC said.



The Cebu Institute of Medicine, meanwhile, is the top performing school in the exams with a passing rate of 98.68 percent.

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL NO. OF EXAM. TOTAL NO. PASSED PERCENTAGE PASSED 1 CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE 76 75 98.68% 2 XAVIER UNIVERSITY 71 65 91.55% 3 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 117 106 90.60% 4 WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ 80 72 90.00% 5 DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION 141 126 89.36% 6 CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 71 63 88.73%

The physician board exam was conducted by the Board of Medicine in Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi,

Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga.

See the full list of passers here.

