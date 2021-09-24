Home  >  News

Visayas grads top September 2021 physician board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2021 10:48 PM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 1,084 out of 1,546 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete and Finals with Prelims) given this month.

Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto of West Visayas State University-La Paz and Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus of Cebu Institute of Medicine both topped the exams with a rating of 87.83 percent.

Dickson Araza Laude of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation came in second with 87.67 percent, followed by Niño Pimentel Emocling with 87.58 percent.

RANK

NAME

SCHOOL

RATING(%)

1

MARIA INEZ SELLADO  BENEDICTO

WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ

87.83

 

JUDE PHILIP POZON  CEBRECUS

CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE

87.83

2

DICKSON ARAZA  LAUDE

REMEDIOS T. ROMUALDEZ MEDICAL FOUNDATION

87.67

3

NIÑO PIMENTEL  EMOCLING

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

87.58

4

JUSTINE MAE MANAOIS  GERVERO

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

87.08

5

CARL JAY ENAD  JAINAR

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

87.00

6

PATRICIA ANN SAYSON  FRANCO

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

86.92

7

KIRK LOUIE UMALI  AMANDORON

CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE

86.83

8

JAN CAMILLE LORENZANA  OZAETA

DE LA SALLE MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES INST.

86.33

 

LEE-ANNE VELASCO  SANGLAY

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

86.33

9

RAENALD PASCUAL  JULIAN

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

86.25

10

BRYLLE DOMERSON MENDOZA  TURALBA

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

86.17
 

Results of six examinees were withheld, the PRC said.
 
The Cebu Institute of Medicine, meanwhile, is the top performing school in the exams with a passing rate of 98.68 percent.

RANK

SCHOOL

TOTAL NO.

OF EXAM.

TOTAL NO.

PASSED

PERCENTAGE

PASSED

1

CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE

76

75

98.68%

2

XAVIER UNIVERSITY

71

65

91.55%

3

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

117

106

90.60%

4

WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ

80

72

90.00%

5

DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION

141

126

89.36%

6

CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY

71

63

88.73%
 

The physician board exam was conducted by the Board of Medicine in Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi,
Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga.

See the full list of passers here.

