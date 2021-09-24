Visayas grads top September 2021 physician board exam

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 1,084 out of 1,546 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete and Finals with Prelims) given this month.
Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto of West Visayas State University-La Paz and Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus of Cebu Institute of Medicine both topped the exams with a rating of 87.83 percent.
Dickson Araza Laude of Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation came in second with 87.67 percent, followed by Niño Pimentel Emocling with 87.58 percent.
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
SCHOOL
|
RATING(%)
|
1
|
MARIA INEZ SELLADO BENEDICTO
|
WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ
|
87.83
|
|
JUDE PHILIP POZON CEBRECUS
|
CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
|
87.83
|
2
|
DICKSON ARAZA LAUDE
|
REMEDIOS T. ROMUALDEZ MEDICAL FOUNDATION
|
87.67
|
3
|
NIÑO PIMENTEL EMOCLING
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
87.58
|
4
|
JUSTINE MAE MANAOIS GERVERO
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
87.08
|
5
|
CARL JAY ENAD JAINAR
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
87.00
|
6
|
PATRICIA ANN SAYSON FRANCO
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
86.92
|
7
|
KIRK LOUIE UMALI AMANDORON
|
CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
|
86.83
|
8
|
JAN CAMILLE LORENZANA OZAETA
|
DE LA SALLE MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES INST.
|
86.33
|
|
LEE-ANNE VELASCO SANGLAY
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
86.33
|
9
|
RAENALD PASCUAL JULIAN
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
86.25
|
10
|
BRYLLE DOMERSON MENDOZA TURALBA
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
86.17
Results of six examinees were withheld, the PRC said.
The Cebu Institute of Medicine, meanwhile, is the top performing school in the exams with a passing rate of 98.68 percent.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
TOTAL NO.
OF EXAM.
|
TOTAL NO.
PASSED
|
PERCENTAGE
PASSED
|
1
|
CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
|
76
|
75
|
98.68%
|
2
|
XAVIER UNIVERSITY
|
71
|
65
|
91.55%
|
3
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
117
|
106
|
90.60%
|
4
|
WEST VISAYAS STATE UNIVERSITY-LA PAZ
|
80
|
72
|
90.00%
|
5
|
DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION
|
141
|
126
|
89.36%
|
6
|
CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY
|
71
|
63
|
88.73%
The physician board exam was conducted by the Board of Medicine in Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi,
Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga.
See the full list of passers here.
