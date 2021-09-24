SF Fil-Am lawyers offer free legal advice to small biz owners

Watch more on iWantTFC

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have struggled to remain open or have had to close down, but one Fil-Am group is supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs by offering free legal advice.

The Filipino Bar Association of Northern California (FBANC) along with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area are hosting a free virtual legal clinic from September 26 to October 2.

FBANC Vice President Nelson Pineda Lam hopes all small business owners sign up for help as they try to recover from tough economic times.

"Larger companies [have] also been affected but at the same time, they have numerous experts, counsel, and advice; and that's not always the case for these small businesses that are just trying to make ends meet," Lam pointed out.

Those interested should be prepared to give a summary of their situation in order to get the best advice.

"We have a group of volunteers, attorneys -- about 30 of them -- who have expertise in a wide range of different practice areas. So I'm talking about business contracts, commercial contacts, employment law, intellectual property, real estate -- you name it."

FBANC has hosted similar events in the past, with the goal of uplifting the community. Lam meanwhile clarified, "this a consultation. This is not necessarily creating an attorney-client engagement, relationship ongoing. This is more of a way for small businesses to get that feedback and understand what questions should they be asking and what sort of resources they need. And it’s an initial discussion about it."

To sign up for the free virtual legal clinic or for more information, you may go online at fbanc.org or call 650-733-4603.