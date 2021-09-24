MANILA—Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said Vice-President Leni Robredo never asked him to run as her vice president.

Robredo has previously confirmed that she had met with Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who both have declared their candidacy for president earlier this week.

In an interview with ANC's "Headstart", Domagoso was asked if Robredo sought him out as her running mate. He said: "In fairness naman kay Ma’am, kay Vice President, hindi naman. (In fairness to Ma'am, to the Vice President, she did not.)"

"Hindi naman, in fairness to Ma’am Leni. I really like her, napakadisenteng babae. I have to give it to her. I am not at liberty to tell you all the details, talks that have done with other people as a matter of respect to them," he said.

"But there is no such thing. If that is a categorical question, categorical din. No, walang ganu'n," he added.

Robredo, currently the highest opposition figure, has said she was working to unite anti-administration forces for the 2022 elections.

She herself was being touted as a presidential candidate, but is yet to pronounce any plans even as the filing of certificates of candidacy draws near.