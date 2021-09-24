Vice President Leni Robedo. Photo from OVP's Facebook page

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday debunked a circulating social media post claiming a "presidential contender" demanded from her P1 billion in exchange for sliding down as her running mate in next year's polls.

"I was informed of a post circulating that, allegedly, a Presidential contender asked for P1 billion to agree to run as my Vice President.

Wala pong katotohanan ito," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this week, an anonymous post circulated on social media claiming how a presidential aspirant allegedly asked Robredo P1 billion, a demand that allegedly derailed their negotiation.

Robredo described this as disinformation, adding all her talks with other potential players in 2022 did not involve "monetary consideration."

"Wala pong monetary consideration na pinag-usapan sa lahat ng mga meetings na dinaluhan ko," she said.

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was also asked about the post, which he denied. Moreno said Robredo did not even ask him to be her vice president.

Robredo asked her supporters to fight disinformation and urged them not to act "like the trolls."

"Huwag na po sana tayong gagaya sa mga trolls. Kung gusto niyo pong makatulong, labanan nalang natin ang mga kasinungalungan na nasa social media," she said.

While she has yet to announce her final plans for the 2022 elections, Robredo said she was deciding not for her political career but for what would be best for the Philippines.

