MANILA— The Philippine National Police said Friday they have been working with the National Bureau of Investigation "to shed light" on the death of painter Breana “Bree” Jonson in La Union.

In a statement, PNP chief General Guillermo Eleazar said police investigators have been sharing information with NBI agents.

“Ilang araw nang nagtutulungan ang inyong PNP at NBI sa pag-iimbestiga ng kasong ito kaya kampante kami na walang banggaan ng resulta na magaganap sa paghahanap ng katotohanan sa pangyayaring ito,” Eleazar said.

(Both the PNP and the NBI have been coordinating with each other to investigate the case so we are confident that our results will not be conflicting as we try to shed light on the incident.)

The NBI on Thursday said it conducted its own autopsy on the 30-year-old's body, and has requested the PNP to share "other pieces of evidence" with Jonson's camp saying they have yet to receive a final and conclusive report on Jonson along with the medico-legal report on Ongpin's arm injuries.

“We respect and fully understand the decision of the family of Bree Jonson to exhaust all the means to find out the truth on this unfortunate incident,” Eleazar said, assuring that the investigation would be transparent, citing allegations of a cover-up.

The 30-year old artist died of asphyxia and tested positive for cocaine use, authorities earlier said. Her last companion, Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire and former trade minister Bobby Ongpin, claimed she committed suicide- which the late painter's family refutes.

Police noted in the report that the younger Ongpin tested positive for drug use, but was released "for further investigation."

"Police seized 12.6 grams of cocaine inside the room occupied by the couple and this served as the basis for filing of a case relating to illegal drugs against Ongpin," PNP said.

