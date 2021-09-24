Catholic devotees pray outside the Quiapo Church in Manila as it reopens on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila on Sept. 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday reported 18,659 new COVID-19 infections and 0 additional deaths, amid "technical issues" encountered by the Department of Health's (DOH) data repository system.

The country's total COVID-19 cases stood at 2,453,328, of which 175,324 are still active, said the health department.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's fresh infections is the highest in 4 days or since Sept. 20, when the country registered 18,937 cases.

Positivity rate is at 24.2 percent, based on the test results of 76,624 individuals who got screened on Wednesday.

The positivity rate is the lowest in over a month or since Aug. 17, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

The 0 deaths reported on Friday was due to the problems in the DOH's data collating system COVIDKaya. The death toll is still at 37,405.

"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system," the agency noted.

Recoveries increased by 9,088 to 2,240,599. This accounts for 91.3 percent of the country's running total.

One laboratory failed to submit data on time.

The country is struggling to contain a new wave of infections amid the community transmission of the more contagious Delta variant, which has seen hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 admissions.

