A health worker in a PPE cools herself in front of a fan at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Friday said over 500 slots are still available for health workers who want to work abroad.

“Yung 6,500 na ibinigay nitong June 2021 ay malapit na rin pong ma-breach. May mahigit 500 na lang ang natitira, as of Sept. 22, 2021,” said POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia.

(We are close to breaching the 6,500 cap set last June 2021. There are over 500 slots left as of Sept. 22, 2021.)

The Philippine government raised the annual cap of nurses and other health workers seeking work abroad from 5,000 to 6,500 in June. The limit was set to ensure the country has enough workers if the pandemic persists.

“Ang kagandahan nito, nagbigay naman ng exemption ang IATF sa pamamagitan ng ating Sec. [Silvestre] Bello ng DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment] . Exempted naman ang mga government hires natin tapos 'yung patungo ng UK,” said Olalia

(What’s good about this is that the IATF gave exemptions through Sec. Bello of the DOLE. Government hires and those to be deployed to UK are exempted from the deployment cap.

Olalia, in an interview on TeleRadyo Friday, said they are now working to expand the coverage to accommodate more health workers looking for overseas jobs.

“Makikipagtulungan ang POEA at DOLE sa IATF. Meron po kaming technical working group d'yan kung saan nagkakaroon po ng regular na konsultasyon at tinitingnan natin 'yung datos. Importante ang datos ng supply at ng demand,” he said.

(The POEA will coordinate with DOLE and the IATF. We have a technical working group there where we conduct regular consultations to assess the data. The data on supply and demand is important.)