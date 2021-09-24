Green Trends execs nagbigay umano ng pekeng address sa Senado

MAYNILA — Mga pekeng address ang ibinigay ng mga opisyal ng kompanyang Green Trends na inimbitahan ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa imbestigasyon sa umano'y maanomalyang pagbili ng PPEs noong 2020.

Kabilang sa mga pinadalhan ng subpoena ng Senado sina Raffy Barcina, Andres Aquino, Ryan Escano, Carlo Agustin, at Jayson Espino na mga opisyal ng Green Trends Trading.

Sa report ni Rodolfo Quimbo ng Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms (OSAA), lumalabas na puro peke ang mga address ng mga ito.

"The subpoena addressed to Aquino, Escano, Barcinas, the OSAA said that all addresses are all fictitious. The certification was issued by Punong Barangay Maria Teresa Montalbo stating that the said addresses and Green Trends does not exist in their barangay," sabi ni Quimbo.

Rehistrado naman daw sa Securities and Exchange Commission ang pangalan ng mga ipinatawag na resource persons subalit hindi totoong address ang mga idineklara ng mga ito sa SEC.

Ang Green Trends ang isa sa mga pinangalanan ni Linconn Ong ng Pharmally na pinagkuhanan nila ng medical supplies para mai-deliver ang order ng PS-DBM.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado, lumalabas na ang Green Trends ang kinuhanan ng supply ng TigerPhil bago nakarating sa Pharmally ang medical supplies na idineliver nito sa PS-DBM.

Dahil dito, iniutos ni Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon na ipaaresto na rin ang mga ito at padaluhin sa susunod na hearing.

“I will request the Senate President to compel the attendance of this people and that they be arrested by the OSAA,” sabi ni Gordon.

—Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News