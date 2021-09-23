Cardinal Advincula says recovering from COVID-19

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula celebrates mass at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on September 15, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said on Thursday he is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the respiratory disease last week.

“On the road to recovery na. No fever for last 3 days, oxygen level remains high at 98,” Advincula told Radio Veritas.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila earlier said he went on isolation after testing positive last Friday.

RCAM chancellor Fr. Reginald Malicdem said that besides a "slight fever" Advincula was not experiencing any other symptoms.

Advincula thanked those who prayed for his recovery.

“Keep me in your prayers as I keep you in mine,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO