PASUC on allowing foreign students in state-run med schools: 'Hindi rin just'

The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital is among state-run institutions that develop some of the country's best medical professsionals. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) on Thursday called it unjust to allow foreign students to enroll in medical courses in government-run colleges and universities in the country.

PASUC President Dr. Tirso Ronquillo called for a review of the program. He said SUCs also have an exchange student program but this is limited only to one semester.

“One semester, 'yung ating estudyante ipapadala doon libre, 'yung kanilang estudyante ipapadala dito, libre let's say for a sem. But for a medical course, talaga pong sa amin kami ‘di rin kami comfortable, hindi rin just na 'yung slot na ‘yan para sa Pilipino sa mga foreigner pa natin mailaan,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Ronquillo said they were part of the virtual discussion with the Senate when the issue was tackled.

Several senators want to prohibit foreign students from enrolling in medical courses in state universities and colleges, saying these should be made exclusive for Filipino students.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chair Prospero De Vera said he also prefers to ban foreign students from enrolling in medical courses in SUCs, but noted that the boards of these state schools have control over the matter.

Meanwhile, Ronquillo said about 44,000 students won’t be able to enrol this semester mainly due to economic reasons. This was the result of their survey among 112 SUCs.

“Economic reasons, nawalan ng trabaho ang magulang, anxiety, but mostly the reasons are economics,” he said.

Many fear of being infected as Ronquillo said there are classes that need physical attendance.

“Sometimes, kung kailangang mag-report, may laboratory exercises puwede ring pumunta pero observing strict physical distancing,” he said.

While they could not do anything about it, he said the government has support in place for displaced faculty members and students in both public and private schools.

However, they expect the number of students who will not be enrolling this semester to go up as there are other SUCs set to start classes in October.

“Tuloy pa rin ang enrolment, but the exact figure of this we will again conduct another survey by the end of October for us to figure out kung ilan ang hindi nakatuloy sa pag-aaral,” he said.

He said that of the more than 2,000 universities and colleges nationwide, 112 are SUCs.

“More likely marami rin naapektuhan sa private schools,” he said.