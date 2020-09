Courtesy of the Phivolcs website

MANILA — A 4.1-magnitude undersea earthquake struck off Surigao Del Sur late Thursday and occurred near the Philippine Trench, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor struck at 10:31 p.m. approximately 82 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town, at a depth of 2 km.

The temblor, which was tectonic in origin, was an aftershock of the magnitude 6.1 quake off Surigao Del Sur, Phivolcs confirmed.

Aftershocks and damage to structure are not expected.