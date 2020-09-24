Iloilo City placed under MECQ from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9

MANILA - Malacañang on Thursday night announced that Iloilo City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for two weeks starting Friday, September 25.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Iloilo City will be under MECQ until October 9.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas earlier said he is considering placing the city under MECQ following a spike in cases of COVID-19.

The city is among the majority of areas in the country under modified general community quarantine, the least restrictive form of quarantine currently in place.

As of Thursday, Iloilo City has a total of 32 cases.

Meanwhile, Roque also said facility-based isolation shall be required for all confirmed asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases, except when a local health officer considers the patient vulnerable.

An exception may also be considered if the patient's home meets the conditions specified in the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001.

Home isolation may also be allowed in case all government isolation facilities are fully occupied, or if the local government does not have enough isolation facilities.

The Philippines, as of Thursday, has 296,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,127 deaths and 231,928 recoveries.