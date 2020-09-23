House approves UP System's new broadcast franchise on final reading

MANILA - The House of Representatives has approved on final reading the new broadcasting franchise of the University of the Philippines System.

Approved with 211 votes, House Bill 7616 will renew the franchise granted to the UP System under Republic Act 816, for another 25 years.

Under RA 816, UP is allowed to construct and operate radio and TV broadcasting stations for educational purposes within the university and other areas within the scope of its operations.

HB 7616 also mandates the UP System broadcasting stations to assist the government in public information and education.