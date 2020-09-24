Golf course sa Cavite na nag-tournament habang quarantine, ipinasara

MAYNILA - Ipinasara ni Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla ang isang golf course sa Trece Martirez matapos magsagawa ng tournament kahit ipinagbabawal sa pandemic task force guidelines.

Sa isang Facebook post, sinabi ni Remulla na walang pahintulot ang ginawang tournament ng Sherwood Hills Golf Course para sa 91 ng kanilang miyembro.

Ayon pa sa gobernador, sinubukan umano nilang lusutan ang panuntunan dahil wala naman daw trophy award at token lang ang ipinamigay.

"The members tried to circumvent the rules by claiming that there were no trophies, awards, score cards nor prizes. They made it appear that only token gifts were provided to the participants," ani Remulla sa post.

Ipinagbabawal sa pandemic task force guidelines ang pagkakaroon ng mass gathering na lagpas 50 porsiyentong kapasidad sa mga lugar na naka-MGCQ, kung saan saklaw ang Cavite.

Bawal din sa mga panuntunan ang pagkakaroon ng spectator sa mga non-contact sport na pinapayagang magbukas.

Nabanggit din ni Remulla na miyembro sila ng naturang golf course pero nilinaw na hindi na rin siya nakakapaglaro simula noong pumutok ang pandemya, at wala namang hininging "special considerations" ang establisimyento mula sa kanila.

"My family carries the weight of enormous responsibilities in the province. Aside from trying our very best to be good and honest public servants, we must also be exemplary corporate citizens, " ani Remulla.

Tinanggap naman ng naturang golf course ang pagpapasara sa establisimyento.

“We accepted the closure without any questions and we respect the Governor’s decision. After receipt of the order, we immediately ceased our operations and informed all our members about it,” ani Shin Paul Chan, general manager ng golf course.

-- Ulat ni Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News