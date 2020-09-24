COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 10,424

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,424 Thursday with 5 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,993, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,645 of those infected have recovered, while 786 have died.

The DFA reported 16 new recoveries and 1 new fatality on Thursday.

Today, the DFA confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Africa. Meanwhile, only 1 new fatality is recorded in Africa. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/mww5LRm9tq — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 24, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 321 in the Asia Pacific, 190 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 296,755 people. The tally includes 5,127 deaths, 231,928 recoveries, and 59,700 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News



