3 soldiers hurt in explosion in Maguindanao

MANILA -- Three soldiers were wounded after an anti-personnel mine went off while they were on combat clearing operation in Ampatuan, Maguindanao early Thursday.

The injured soldiers belong to the Philippine Army's 57th Infantry Battalion, according to the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Additional troops have cordoned the site in Ampatuan's Barangay Salman, and are investigating the incident, while the wounded personnel were brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, said Joint Task Force central commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy.

“Inflicting harm to our troops is the desperate device of the weakened terrorist groups to attract attention and harbor support,” WestMinCom chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said a statement.

State troops discovered Wednesday an abandoned camp believed to be used as a staging area of the lawless Dawlah Islamiyah in a neighboring barangay. Homemade bombs were discovered there.

Over the weekend, a roadside explosion killed a Marine and wounded his 4 companions in neighboring Datu Hoffer town.