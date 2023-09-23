PAGASA monitors 2 LPAs as rains persist in Southern Luzon

From PAGASA's Facebook page

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring two low pressure areas within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 4 p.m. update on Saturday, PAGASA said one of the LPAs was estimated at 530 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, while the other was estimated based on all available data at 235 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

"Ang dalawang low pressure area na ito ay nananatiling mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo sa next 24 hours," said PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to persist and will affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

"Dahil sa weather system na ito, asahan yung maulap na panahon kasama ng pakalat-kalat na ulan, pag-kidlat at pag-kulog," Torres said.

Torres warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

