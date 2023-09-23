PAGASA: Air in Metro Manila safer on Saturday

A haze hovers over the metro as viewed from Quezon City on September 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Despite the dark skies, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the air is safer on Saturday as compared to Friday.

Engineer Juanito Galang, chief of the agency’s weather division, said in a forum Saturday morning that because of the rain around dawn, the smog that was suspended in the air lessened.

Smog, or smoke and fog, is a mixture of smoke, gases and chemicals.

Haze, according to ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas, is the reflection of light through the pollution. There is reduced visibility due to air pollution.

PAGASA maintained that the air in Metro Manila is not affected by the volcanic smog (VOG) from Taal Volcano.

According to Galang, it is brought about by the thermal inversion, wherein hot air traps the cold air below it along with particulates or chemicals such as those that make up pollution from cars and various industries.



There is no definite explanation yet as to why thermal inversion happens.

As the rains in Metro Manila continue, PAGASA expects the smog to lessen more.

Based on the real time air monitoring of the department of environment and natural resources, the air in several parts of Metro Manila—Caloocan, Makati, Paranaque, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig are good, while it is fair in Mandaluyong as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Despite this, PAGASA still advises to mask up.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it is not yet deploying relief packs to residents affected of the VOG since there is no evacuation yet.

DSWD Spokesperson/Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said they are ready to give out assistance the moment they are tapped by local government units.

They have a quick response fund of P5.4 million for CALABARZON.

