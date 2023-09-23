MANILA — The mother of the 13-year-old boy who was shot dead while selling balut in Villasis, Pangasinan sought for financial help for their family, saying they still need funds for his burial next week.

Carina Serquiña said she still needs to take care of Charles Edward's funeral, putting her usual selling tasks to a halt. Her husband is a farmer and has side jobs to support their family, such as selling produce even in the afternoon.

"Kailangan ng financial sa amin, sa araw-araw, sa nangyari sa aking anak. Hindi pa ako puwedeng magtrabaho, maglako-lako," Serquiña told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Hindi ko pa puwedeng tanggapin ang pangyayari. Tulungan niyo kami sa gastusin ng aming bahay, paglilibing ng aking anak. Hirap na hirap po kami talaga. Nahihirapan talaga ako," she added.

Serquiña, who has 4 children and a grand child, described her son as friendly and caring.

All of them were still shocked with what happened to Charles, she said.

"Malambing siya, mapagmahal. Mga kaibigan niya parang silang na-trauma na sa pangyayaring ginawa sa kanya," she said.

"Kasama ko anak ko kasi nga talagang mabait yung anak ko. [Maalaga] siya sa mga kapatid niya, ang laking kawalan ang aking anak. Sa ginawa sa kanya," she said.

"Hindi ko matanggap. Masakit pa sa dibdib ko ang mga nangyayari sa akin."

According to police, Charles was selling balut in Barangay Puelay last week with his mother when a motorcycle-riding gunman approached them and shot Charles, killing him instantly.

Maj. Glenn Dulay, Villasis municipal police station police chief, said Charles Edward's death could have been a case of mistaken identity following reports that there was a disturbance at the wake between 2 people before the shooting.

Charles' funeral will be until Sept. 27.

Those who want to send financial aid to the Serquiña may do so through their GCash account: 0966 197 2867.