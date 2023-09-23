Heavy rain brings flooding in parts of Metro Manila

This handout photo from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority shows part of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue flooded after rain on September 23, 2023.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila on Saturday afternoon, including the stretch of Epifanio delos Santos Avenue in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The northbound lane of EDSA in front of the Armed Forces of the Philippines was flooded and impassable to light vehicles like cars and motorcycles until 2:15 p.m., when water receded.

MMDA also reported flooding in the following areas:

Balintawak Market Northbound - Gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

Edsa Balintawak NB - 4"(half gutter)

EDSA North Avenue SB - Gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

Edsa SB Panay Ave towards Mo. Ignacia - 8" (gutter)

EDSA Kamuning Northbound and Southbound - Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles.

Edsa NB Main Ave - 10" (half knee)

East Ave. Westbound before EDSA - Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles.

Ramon Magsaysay Blvd. Altura bridge EB. Knee deep. Not passable to small types of vehicles.



Vicente España Eastbound - Gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

España-Antipolo 6" (half gutter)

España-Dela Fuente 8" (gutter)

España-Maceda WB. Gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles

Araneta-Kaliraya NB - half tire deep; not passable to light vehicles.

G. Araneta Northbound and Southbound E. Rodriguez- -13"(half tire)

Valle Verde Gate 6 SB.

C5 Eastwood SB - Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles.

C5 Kalayaan SB - Gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

Although many of the flooded roads are still passable to vehicles, motorists can expect heavier traffic than usual.