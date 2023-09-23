Blast hits open parking in NAIA Terminal 3

Authorities are investigating a small explosion that hit the open parking lot at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

A joint probe is now being conducted by members of the MIAA Airport Police Department (MIAA-APD) and the PNP-Aviation Security Unit (PNP-Avseu) on the blast that took place 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Both police units immediately responded to the scene and secured within the perimeter of the open parking.

Based on initial information the blast came from the direction of the open parking area fronting Terminal 3.

Upon inspection, probers discovered remains of a glass bottle that was shattered by explosion. The bottle reportedly contained flammable liquid and wrapped with cloth.

The glass shards hit three vehicles parked nearby. Probers are now reviewing CCTV footage for clues.

MIAA-Officer in Charge Bryan Co has ordered the Airport Police Department to beef up foot and K9 patrol in public areas and increase police visibility around the Terminal areas.

Co also called on the airport community to monitor suspicious movements in the airport complex.