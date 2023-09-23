RTVM screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday led the simultaneous launch of the "Bagong Pilipinas" service caravan, which aimed to bring closer government services to poor Filipinos.

The event featured the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, passport on wheels, driver's license registration and assistance, national ID registration, Pag-IBIG fund and National Bureau of Investigation services, as well as police clearance applications.

Marcos Jr led the kickoff in Nabua, Camarines Sur.

"Tinipon namin ang iba’t-ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan upang sama-samang maghatid sa inyo ng mga benepisyong magpapagaan sa inyong mga kalagayan," said the President during his speech.

"Ang programang ito ay isa lamang sa mga unang hakbangin ng pamahalaan upang magkaroon ng bagong pag-asa at bagong simula ang mga Pilipino," he said.

Government also launched the Bagong Pilipinas service caravan in Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Tolosa town, Leyte; and Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

Laoag is the provincial capital. Tolosa is a 5th class municipality and Monkayo is a higher-income 1st class one.

Malacañang said the project costs nearly P1 billion.

The Marcos administration in July launched the government brand Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) "which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government."

The new campaign is characterized "by a principled, accountable and dependable government," said the Palace.