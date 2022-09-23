Storm Karding barrels toward Isabela-Cagayan area

US NOAA/Himawari 8 imagery

MANILA — Tropical storm Karding is forecast to make landfall over the Isabela-Cagayan area Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday afternoon.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify within the period prior to landfall over Northern Luzon. Based on the intensity forecast, it is likely to make landfall as [a] severe tropical storm," PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

According to PAGASA's forecast track, Karding will hit the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Sighted 970 kilometers east of northern Luzon at 4 p.m., Karding is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and up to 90 kph gusts.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised as early as Friday night over the eastern portions of northern and Central Luzon "in anticipation of winds of at least strong breeze to near gale strength associated with the approaching tropical cyclone."

"Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 3," it added.

Signal no. 3 means winds may leave substantial damage on old structures, knock down power, and break small trees.

By Saturday night through Sunday early morning, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

The rest of Sunday through Monday early morning, heavy to intense rains may lash the northern portion of Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains may occur over Cagayan, Ilocos provinces, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, the weather agency said.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," it said.

PAGASA also warned that due to the southwest monsoon or habagat "partly influenced" by Karding, occasional rains are possible beginning Sunday over most of southern Luzon, including Metro Manila and Visayas, especially over their western sections.

The agency's track forecast shows Karding outside the Philippine area by Monday.

PAGASA photo

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.