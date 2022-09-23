Proposed COA 2023 spending plan P845-M lower than 2022

MANILA—The Commission on Audit will get a P845.9-million budget cut under the 2023 National Expenditure Program, compared to its 2022 funding, a lawmaker confirmed on Friday.

According to the commission’s budget sponsor in the House of Representatives, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo, the Department of Budget and Management allocated P13.8 billion for COA next year, lower than this year’s P14.6-billion funding.

Compared to the budget requested by COA for 2023, the funding approved by the DBM is P723 million lower.

Quimbo said the budget cut for COA next year will affect the audit operations in provincial satellite offices.

“The main impact is in the auditors in the 10 completed provincial satellite offices. Maaapektuhan ang operations ng audit sa 10 provincial satellite offices,” she said.

Kabataan Party List Rep. Raoul Manuel, meanwhile, called for an increase in COA’s 2023 budget.

“‘Yung Commission on Audit ay inaasahan natin na maging katuwang natin sa pagbabantay sa korupsyon lalu na kung may posibleng sources of corruption sa ating pondo dito sa pamahalaan. Kung paano ito ginagastos ng ating mga ahensiya. We will support any effort para dagdagan pa ang pondo ng Commission on Audit,” he said.

The House of Representatives terminated on Friday the plenary debates on the proposed 2023 budget for COA.