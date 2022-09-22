PAGASA image

MANILA—Karding will likely continue to intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea, and may develop into a severe tropical storm category before it makes its landfall in Luzon, PAGASA said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Karding was recently sighted 1,320 km east of northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with 80 kph gusts.

The state weather bureau said the storm may bring rains over northern and Central Luzon beginning on Saturday evening or Sunday early morning.

PAGASA warned tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 may be raised in some areas in Luzon due to Karding's continued intensification.

"Localities situated in the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon may be placed under TCWS #1 as early as tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning," it said.

PAGASA also warned Karding may cause moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of northern and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon beginning Sunday.

"Such condition may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and continue monitoring for updates," it said.

Karding is expected to make its landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of northern or Central Luzon on Sunday.

"Afterwards, the center of Karding will traverse the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Monday," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.