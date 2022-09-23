MANILA—A bill seeking to require private schools to waive college entrance exam fees for underprivileged and deserving high school students has hurdled 2nd reading at the House of Representatives.

The lower chamber approved House Bill 5001 on second reading Friday via viva voce.

The measure considers “underprivileged” students whose parents have a combined income that falls below the poverty threshold, as determined by the National Economic and Development Authority and the National Household Targeting System of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Under the bill, students belonging to the top 10% of their high school graduating class are also qualified to avail of the free college entrance test in private colleges and universities.

The Committee Report on the bill states that the measure aims to democratize access to quality higher education in private educational institutions and ensure that underprivileged and deserving graduating high school students and graduates are given adequate assistance and equal opportunity to pursue college education.

The lower house is expected to vote on the bill on third and final reading next week. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News