Neri Colmenares on Thursday said he will run for senator in next year's elections.

Colmenares, one of 9 senatorial bets the Makabayan Coalition endorsed in the 2019 elections, confirmed his bid on ANC's "Rundown."

Colmenares, a former Bayan Muna party-list representative and current chairman of National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, finished outside the top 20 in a losing bid in 2019.

(More details to follow.)