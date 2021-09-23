Joint ventures sa pagitan ng PH - UAE companies, isinusulong

ABU DHABI - Isinusulong ni Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Hjayceelyn Quintana ang joint ventures sa pagitan ng Filipino at UAE companies sa larangan ng technology, creativity, at scientific research sa Sharjah, ang tinaguriang sentro ng UAE pagdating sa edukasyon, kultura at mga bagong ideya.

Sina Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Hjayceelyn Quintana (pangalawa mula kaliwa), Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi (pangatlo mula kaliwa), head of Sharjah Government Relations Department/Digital Transformation Supreme Committee, H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi (pinakakanan), CEO, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park, at Ms. Marlene Murphy ng Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPAC). (Abu Dhabi PE photo)

Sa “Innovate Sharjah” event noong September 9, 2021 inilahad ni Quintana sa Sharjah Government Relations Department/Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation of Sharjah Head Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, at sa Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi na ang Pilipinas ay handang makipagtulungan sa mga nasabing larangan.

"The Philippines and UAE recently agreed to explore cooperation in the field of space technology and its various applications on food security, hazard management, climate change, among others. Likewise, information technology and business process management have a deep pool of Filipino talent making it a fast-growing industry in the Philippines.

This industry includes services in animation, contact center, game development, global in-house center, health information management, and IT and software services,” pahayag ni Quintana. Dagdag pa ni Quintana, ibibida ng Pilipinas ang iba’t ibang Filipino creative industries sa Expo 2020 Dubai sa Oktubre.

Nais ding madala ni Quitana ang Filipino industry players sa UAE at mapag-usapan ang posibleng joint ventures at collaborations tungo sa isang knowledge-based economy.

