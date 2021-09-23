Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The management of St. Luke’s Medical Center said on Thursday that they are still at full capacity as over a hundred of their health workers are in different stages of quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

“Merong babalik na bukas, merong babalik three, four days from now kasi iba-iba yung kanilang time sa pagkaka-positve sa test at saka iba iba yung time na nag-exposure sa kanila,” Dr. Art Dela Peña, the hospital’s president & CEO, said.

(Some are expected to return to work tomorrow, others maybe three to four days from now as their time of exposure and the time that they tested positive are not the same.)

Dela Peña said they can manage the flow of COVID-19 admissions but with health workers getting sick, there are not enough manpower to look after patients.

“Hindi naman wonderwomen at supermen ang aming mga nurses. Nagkakasakit din. As of today 119 yung either naka quarantine because nagpositive sa swab o kaya yung iba naman nagkameron ng high risk exposure so kinakailangang i quarantine din. yun po ang nagpapahirap sa amin,” said Dela Peña.

(Our nurses are not wonderwomen and supermen. They too get sick. As of today, 119 are either under quarantine because their swab test resulted positive or because others had high risk exposure and need to be also undergo quarantine. That’s the challenge for us.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Dela Peña said they are at full capacity, with many COVID-19 patients seeking treatment at their emergency rooms waiting to be admitted.

St. Luke’s has branches in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. It also has a medical center extension clinic in Ermita, Manila.

“Sa ngayon, 8 ang critical na naka ventilatory support na nandoon na sa emergency room kasi ang aming ICU talagang punong-puno. Kung i-aacount mo yung naghihintay sa emergency room at saka yung aming ICU, 175 percent occupied kami,” he said.

(There are not 8 critical under ventilatory support at the emergency room because our ICU is full. If you account those waiting at the emergency room and those in the ICU, we are now at 175 percent occupied.)

But he assured that those at the emergency room are being attended to while waiting to be admitted at the hospital. He said they will expand their capacity once more health workers and rooms become available.

“Medyo mahirap ngayon kokonti talaga ang available na manpower,” he said. (It’s difficult now because of the limited manpower.)

The hospital, he said, continue to hire more health workers. He likewise said that their hospital takes good care of their nurses in terms of salary and other benefits.

“Alaga namin ang nurses hindi pwedeng pabayaan,” he said.

(We take really good care of them.)